Mazda production and sales results for June 2023 and for January through June 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for June 2023 and for January through June 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

Breakdown Jun 2023 Jan – Jun 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 68,503 -6.5 415,718 +25.2 Total 68,503 -6.5 415,718 +25.2 OVERSEAS PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 30,468 -1.6 194,224 +21.1 Total 30,468 -1.6 194,224 +21.1 GLOBAL PRODUCTION Passenger Vehicles 98,971 -5.1 609,942 +23.9 Total 98,971 -5.1 609,942 +23.9

1. Domestic Production

(1) June 2023

Mazda’s total domestic production volume in June 2023 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in June 2023]

CX-5: 30,693 units (down 14.7% year on year) MAZDA3: 9,882 units (up 50.0%) CX-60: 7,503 units (up 214.1%)

(2) January through June 2023

Mazda’s domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 25.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2023]

CX-5: 173,930 units (up 7.4% year on year) MAZDA3: 54,958 units (up 44.5%) CX-30: 39,376 units (up 25.1%)

2. Overseas Production

(1) June 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in June 2023 decreased 1.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in June 2023]

CX-30: 10,850 units (down 12.5% year on year) CX-50: 8,219 units (up 126.1%) MAZDA3: 4,075 units (down 48.1%)

(2) January through June 2023

Mazda’s overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 21.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2023]

CX-30: 70,889 units (up 17.9% year on year) CX-50: 32,563 units (up 233.6%) MAZDA3: 32,222 units (down 30.3%)

II. Domestic Sales

Breakdown Jun 2023 Jan – Jun 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) DOMESTIC SALES Passenger Vehicles 14,925 +39.0 93,244 +27.0 Commercial Vehicles 1,150 +27.9 6,488 +15.1 Registration Total 13,277 +42.5 81,762 +27.6 Micro-mini Total 2,798 +20.9 17,970 +19.8 Total 16,075 +38.2 99,732 +26.1

(1) June 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in June 2023 increased 38.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in June 2023]

CX-60: 2,786 units MAZDA3: 1,884 units (up 121.9% year on year) CX-5: 1,803 units (down 6.9%)

(2) January through June 2023

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 26.1% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.3 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2023]

CX-60: 17,479 units CX-5: 13,495 units (down 12.8% year on year) MAZDA2: 11,268 units (down 4.3%)

III. Exports

Breakdown Jun 2023 Jan – Jun 2023 Units YoY

Change (%) Units YoY

Change (%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 63,175 +15.5 343,319 +31.8 North America 22,665 -6.8 140,412 +20.6 Europe 16,822 +53.9 83,829 +81.4 Oceania 8,441 +29.5 32,787 -10.2 Others 15,247 +17.9 86,291 +40.7 Total 63,175 +15.5 343,319 +31.8

(1) June 2023

Mazda’s export volume in June 2023 increased 15.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania, and other regions.

[Exports of key models in June 2023]