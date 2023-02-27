Mazda production and sales results for January 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
|Breakdown
|January 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|65,491
|-7.2
|Total
|65,491
|-7.2
|OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|32,659
|-3.6
|Total
|32,659
|-3.6
|GLOBAL
PRODUCTION
|Passenger Vehicles
|98,150
|-6.0
|Total
|98,150
|-6.0
1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]
|CX-5:
|24,670 units
|(down 26.7% year on year)
|CX-60:
|8,490 units
|MAZDA3:
|7,485 units
|(down 24.1%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]
|CX-30:
|13,248 units
|(down 1.5% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|5,283 units
|(down 60.4%)
|CX-50:
|4,438 units
|(up 3313.8%)
II. Domestic Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|DOMESTIC
SALES
|Passenger Vehicles
|14,808
|+24.1
|Commercial Vehicles
|990
|+4.4
|Registration Total
|12,737
|+21.7
|Micro-mini Total
|3,061
|+27.0
|Total
|15,798
|+22.7
Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]
|CX-60:
|3,016 units
|MAZDA2:
|2,003 units
|(up 9.9%)
|CX-30:
|1,634 units
|(down 5.2%)
III. Exports
|Breakdown
|January 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|EXPORTS
|Passenger Vehicles
|52,676
|+5.9
|North America
|20,550
|-25.7
|Europe
|13,244
|+58.8
|Oceania
|6,950
|-12.3
|Others
|11,932
|+104.7
|Total
|52,676
|+5.9
Mazda’s export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2023]
|CX-5:
|26,631 units
|(up 3.2% year on year)
|MAZDA3:
|6,470 units
|(up 3.9%)
|CX-9:
|6,022 units
|(up 27.2%)
IV. Global Sales
|Breakdown
|January 2023
|Units
|YoY
Change(%)
|GLOBAL
SALES
|Domestic Sales
|15,798
|+22.7
|U.S.A.
|22,967
|+9.0
|China
|3,880
|-79.8
|Europe
|15,272
|+20.7
|Others
|35,445
|+1.1
|Overseas Sales
|77,564
|-11.8
|Total
|93,362
|-7.4
Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.
[Global sales of key models in January 2023]
|CX-5:
|25,391 units
|(down 22.1% year on year)
|CX-30:
|13,222 units
|(down 2.1%)
|MAZDA3:
|11,634 units
|(down 49.9%)
- * Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
- * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
- * All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. Any update after that is not reflected.
SOURCE: Mazda