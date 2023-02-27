Mazda production and sales results for January 2023

I. Production

BreakdownJanuary 2023
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
DOMESTIC
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles65,491-7.2
Total65,491-7.2
OVERSEAS
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles32,659-3.6
Total32,659-3.6
GLOBAL
PRODUCTION		Passenger Vehicles98,150-6.0
Total98,150-6.0

1. Domestic Production
Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:24,670 units(down 26.7% year on year)
CX-60:8,490 units
MAZDA3:7,485 units(down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production
Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]

CX-30:13,248 units(down 1.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:5,283 units(down 60.4%)
CX-50:4,438 units(up 3313.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

BreakdownJanuary 2023
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
DOMESTIC
SALES		Passenger Vehicles14,808+24.1
Commercial Vehicles990+4.4
Registration Total12,737+21.7
Micro-mini Total3,061+27.0
Total15,798+22.7

 

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-60:3,016 units
MAZDA2:2,003 units(up 9.9%)
CX-30:1,634 units(down 5.2%)

III. Exports

BreakdownJanuary 2023
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
EXPORTSPassenger Vehicles52,676+5.9
North America20,550-25.7
Europe13,244+58.8
Oceania6,950-12.3
Others11,932+104.7
Total52,676+5.9

Mazda’s export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:26,631 units(up 3.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,470 units(up 3.9%)
CX-9:6,022 units(up 27.2%)

IV. Global Sales

BreakdownJanuary 2023
UnitsYoY
Change(%)
GLOBAL
SALES		Domestic Sales15,798+22.7
U.S.A.22,967+9.0
China3,880-79.8
Europe15,272+20.7
Others35,445+1.1
Overseas Sales77,564-11.8
Total93,362-7.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.
[Global sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-5:25,391 units(down 22.1% year on year)
CX-30:13,222 units(down 2.1%)
MAZDA3:11,634 units(down 49.9%)
