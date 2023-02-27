Mazda production and sales results for January 2023

Mazda Motor Corporation’s production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.

1. Domestic Production

Mazda’s domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]

2. Overseas Production

Mazda’s overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]

Mazda’s domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda’s registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-60: 3,016 units MAZDA2: 2,003 units (up 9.9%) CX-30: 1,634 units (down 5.2%)

III. Exports

Breakdown January 2023 Units YoY

Change(%) EXPORTS Passenger Vehicles 52,676 +5.9 North America 20,550 -25.7 Europe 13,244 +58.8 Oceania 6,950 -12.3 Others 11,932 +104.7 Total 52,676 +5.9

Mazda’s export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2023]

CX-5: 26,631 units (up 3.2% year on year) MAZDA3: 6,470 units (up 3.9%) CX-9: 6,022 units (up 27.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Breakdown January 2023 Units YoY

Change(%) GLOBAL

SALES Domestic Sales 15,798 +22.7 U.S.A. 22,967 +9.0 China 3,880 -79.8 Europe 15,272 +20.7 Others 35,445 +1.1 Overseas Sales 77,564 -11.8 Total 93,362 -7.4

Mazda’s global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.

[Global sales of key models in January 2023]

CX-5: 25,391 units (down 22.1% year on year) CX-30: 13,222 units (down 2.1%) MAZDA3: 11,634 units (down 49.9%)

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units). * Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the date of the publicity. Any update after that is not reflected.

