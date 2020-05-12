Mazda: notice of revision of consolidated financial forecast and variance between unconsolidated financial forecast and actual results for the previous fiscal year

In light of the recent trend in our business performance, Mazda Motor Corporation hereby revises the consolidated financial forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) that was released on February 5, 2020. In addition, as to the unconsolidated financial forecast for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020, Mazda hereby makes a notice that there have been variances between the forecast and the actual results for the previous fiscal year.

We revised the full-year consolidated financial forecast for the Fiscal Year ended March 31, 2020 as shown above, due to an operating profit decrease from a declining demand in major markets and an impact of the global spread of the novel coronavirus in the fourth quarter, as well as due to the revision of the recoverability of deferred tax assets. Global wholesale for the full-year has been revised to 1,419 thousand units. The updated foreign exchange assumptions are: 109 yen to the dollar and 121 yen to the euro.

SOURCE: Mazda