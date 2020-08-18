Mazda: Notice of determination of terms for stock options as compensation (stock acquisition rights)

Mazda Motor Corporation today announced that the previously undetermined terms for the stock acquisition rights to be issued as stock options in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors passed at its meeting on July31, 2020, have been finalized as described below:

1. Total number of stock acquisition rights: 2,233units

2.Amount to be paid for stock acquisition rights

Amount per stock acquisition right: ¥41,500(Amount per share: ¥415)

3. Persons to be allotted stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted

For further details regarding the stock acquisition rights, please refer to the Notice of Issuance of Stock Options as Compensation (Stock Acquisition Rights)” released on July31, 2020

SOURCE: Mazda