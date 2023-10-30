Mazda has produced more than two million rotary engine vehicles

Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S), introduced in 1967, was the company’s first rotary engine vehicle

Mazda Motor Corporation announced today that the total production volume of Mazda rotary engine vehicles has surpassed two million units1.

The rotary engine is an engine with a unique structure that uses rotational movement of triangular rotors to generate power. The first vehicle Mazda equipped with a rotary engine was the Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S), introduced in 1967. From there, Mazda continued to refine the performance of their rotary engines improving output, fuel economy, and durability, and maintaining their position as the only automaker mass-producing rotary engines for many years.

In June this year, Mazda resumed production of rotary engine vehicles for the first time in eleven years after having ended production of the Mazda RX-8 in 2012. The company will start selling their twelfth rotary engine vehicle, the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV2, in the coming days. Sales in Europe will begin in autumn 2023 depending on market.

Takeshi Mukai, Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer at Mazda, made the following statement in response to reaching two million total production units.

“The rotary engine is a special part of Mazda history and represents our ‘never-stop challenging spirit.’ The rotary engine is much loved by customers around the world, and we are excited to resume production and see it make a comeback. I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us on this journey—in particular, the many customers who have purchased rotary engine vehicles, our rotary engine fans, and all our business partners who were involved in development and production. Moving forward, we will continue to pass on this ‘never-stop challenging spirit,’ offering attractive vehicles that provide our customers with an exciting driving experience even in the age of electrification.”

Mazda will continue to pursue the ‘Joy of Driving’ under its core value, ‘Human Centric,’ and aim to deliver ‘Joy of Living’ by creating moving experiences in customers’ daily lives.

Mazda Rotary Engine Timeline

July 1961Technical tie-up with NSU and Felix Wankel.
May 1967Completion of the rotary engine announced. and Mazda Cosmo Sport (Mazda 110S) launches.
July 1968Mazda Familia Rotary coupe (Mazda R100 coupe) launches.
October 1969Mazda Luce Rotary coupe (Mazda R130 coupe) launches.
May 1970Mazda Capella Rotary series (Mazda RX-2) launches.
September 1971Mazda Savanna (Mazda RX-3) launches.
November 19722nd Generation Mazda Luce Rotary series (Mazda RX-4) launches.
June 1973Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 500,000.
February 19742nd Generation Mazda Capella (Mazda RX-2) launches.
April 1974Mazda Rotary Pickup (REPU) launches in North America.
July 1974Mazda Parkway Rotary 26 launches.
April 1975Mazda Roadpacer AP launches.
October 19752nd Generation Mazda Cosmo AP (Mazda RX-5) launches.
October 19773rd Generation Mazda Luce (Mazda 929L) launches.
March 19781st Generation Mazda Savanna RX-7 (Mazda RX-7) launches.
November 1978Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 1 million.
November 19813rd Generation Mazda Cosmo and 4th Generation Luce Rotary series (Mazda 929) launch.
October 19852nd Generation Mazda Savanna RX-7 (Mazda RX-7) launches.
April 1986Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 1.5 million.
September 19865th Generation Mazda Luce (Mazda 929) launches.
April 19904th Generation Mazda Cosmo (Eunos Cosmo) launches, equipped with a three-rotor rotary engine.
June 1991Mazda 787B wins the 59th 24 Hours of Le Mans.
December 19913rd Generation Mazda RX-7 (ɛ̃fini RX-7) launches.
April 2002The last Mazda RX-7 limited edition model, Spirit R Series, launches.
April 2003Mazda RX-8 launches.
November 2011The last Mazda RX-8 special edition vehicle, Spirit R, launches.
June 2012Production of the Mazda RX-8 ends.
June 2023Production of the Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV starts.
October 2023Total rotary engine vehicle production volume reaches 2 million.

1 Total production volume is based on in-house calculations.
2 Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV (125 kW/170 PS): WLTP fuel consumption (combined) 1.0 l/100 km; WLTP CO2 emissions (combined) 21 g/km. WLTP electric energy (combined) 17.5 kWh/100 km; WLTP electric range (combined) 85 km.

SOURCE: Mazda

