Mazda announces recruitment plan for fiscal year ending March 2020

Mazda Motor Corporation has announced its graduate recruitment plan to fill engineering and administrative positions for the fiscal year ending (FYE) March 2020.

“Aiming to help create a sustainable future for cars, the earth and society, Mazda hopes to enrich people’s lives with an experience of car ownership that celebrates driving and create a special bond with our customers,” said Kazuhisa Yoshida, Executive Officer and General Manager of Mazda’s Human Resource Office. “The company is united in its efforts toward these goals without regard for the traditional boundaries between departments. We are looking for passionate team players who refuse to be restrained by conventional ideas, never stop challenging and work with integrity and a focus on the customer’s point of view.”

Mazda will continue to systematically secure new talent to drive the company’s future growth.

-Staff recruitment plan for FYE March 2020 and estimated recruitment figures for FYE March 2019- Staff recruitment plan for FYE March 20201 Estimated new employees for FYE March 2019 Engineering Graduate school, university, technical college, vocational college, high school graduates 210 220 Administrative Graduate school, university, junior college, vocational college graduates 40 45 Manufacturing related High school graduates Pending2 260 Total Pending2 525

1 Graduates who have completed their education within the last three years are eligible for Mazda’s graduate recruitment plan.

2 The recruitment plan for manufacturing-related positions will be decided at a later date.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.