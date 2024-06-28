Mazda: Announcement by Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism regarding applications for type designation

We would like to express our deepest apologies again to our customers, business partners, dealers, and all other stakeholders related to Mazda for the concern and inconvenience caused by the recent irregularities in Mazda's applications for type designation

We would like to express our deepest apologies again to our customers, business partners, dealers, and all other stakeholders related to Mazda for the concern and inconvenience caused by the recent irregularities in Mazda’s applications for type designation.

Today, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) announced the guidance on the matter, the confirmation results of conformity to the standards, and the lifting of the order to suspend shipments of current production vehicles. Based on the results of the on-site inspection, Mazda is instructed to implement measures to prevent recurrence, and to report on the implementation status of these measures every six months for the time being. MLIT has confirmed that the five affected models*1 are in compliance with the standards.

As a result, we will promptly resume shipments and production of the two current production models*2 which have been suspended.

We take this guidance seriously and will work to restore trust by ensuring that the entire company will implement recurrence prevention measures.

*1: Atenza, Axela, Atenza/MAZDA6, ROADSTER RF, MAZDA2 (1.5-litre gasoline engine models) for Japan

*2: ROADSTER RF, MAZDA2 (1.5-litre gasoline engine model) for Japan

SOURCE: Mazda