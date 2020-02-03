Max Warburton to join Daimler AG as Advisor to the Management Board and Head of Special Projects

Daimler AG announced today that Max Warburton is joining the company as Advisor to the Management Board and Head of Special Projects. He will report directly to Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars. The appointment is effective March 2, 2020. Warburton joins from Alliance Bernstein, the US asset management and research firm.

“Max has a wealth of automotive expertise. As well as his strategic and financial perspectives he brings an unusually deep understanding of the operational, regulatory and technological complexities that we are facing” said Ola Källenius. “I have known Max for many years and I am delighted that he has agreed to join Daimler. I have tasked him with finding ways to sharpen our focus, speed up our decision making, accelerate our electrification strategy and raise our competitiveness.”

Harald Wilhelm, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Finance & Controlling and Daimler Mobility: “I’m excited to have Max on the team. He will play an important role as we intensify our efforts to reduce costs, improve cash generation, optimize capital allocation and raise our financial performance.”

Max Warburton, a 45 year old British citizen, was previously Head of Automotive Research at Bernstein. He joined Bernstein in London in 2008. Before Bernstein, Max was Head of Global Automotive Research at UBS (2005-2008) and prior to that covered European Autos at Goldman Sachs (2000-2005). Max has been the most consistently highly rated automotive analyst in Europe.

SOURCE: Daimler