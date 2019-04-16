Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso: A ONE OF ONE for an exceptional customer at the Shanghai Auto Show 2019

Kicking off the Shanghai Auto Show, one of the most important fairs in Asia, Maserati is presenting a unique new model. Showcasing a preview of its future customization programme, Maserati is presenting a Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE, customized by Maserati Centro Stile in collaboration with a VIP customer: Mr. Xuan Feng, Chief Editor of T-Magazine China.

Maserati is intensifying its focus on customization showcasing it’s innate Italian characteristics by combining virtuous craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology and sophisticated design.

Highlights of this efforts are the Quattroporte S Q4 GranLusso MY19, characterized by interiors featuring Zegna PELLETESSUTA™, a new and unique material created by Ermenegildo Zegna exclusively for Maserati.

Along with the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE and the Quattroporte S MY19 with interiors in Zegna PELLETESSUTA™, Maserati is also displaying Levante and Ghibli MY19, both with the GranLusso trim.

MASERATI QUATTROPORTE GRANLUSSO: THE XUAN FENG ONE OF ONE

The most prominently featured model on the Maserati stand at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show is the Quattroporte GranLusso ONE OF ONE, which provides a preview of Maserati’s future customization programme. The unique, fully customized Maserati Quattroporte GranLusso was designed for and with the owner, Chief Editor of T-Magazine China, Xuan Feng.

The Maserati Centro Stile guided Mr. Feng through the process of configuring his car, carrying out a collaborative customization operation which enabled the customer to actively participate in the creative process: not only did the customer select the accessories and the configuration, but he was fully involved in the personalization of his own car.

This was an exclusive project in which Xuan Feng told the Maserati Centro Stile his own personal story, including his passions and goals in life, translating his personal history and passions into his unique Maserati.

This new level of customization truly connects Xuan Feng’s personality and lifestyle.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Maserati