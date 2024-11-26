Maserati commits to GEN 4 Era in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, from Season 13 (2026-2027)

Maserati is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as a manufacturer of the GEN4 generation of cars, starting from Season 13 (2026/2027)

Maserati is delighted to announce that it will be continuing its commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship as a manufacturer of the GEN4 generation of cars, starting from Season 13 (2026/2027).

The Modena-based automaker is taking this decision to emphasise the importance of its commitment to its top-end electric series by lining up on the starting grid of the GEN4 single-seaters, which should give manufacturers even more room for development.

Formula E is a natural choice for Maserati, as the epitome of its electric-oriented commitment. It is a competitive platform for testing and developing new technologies.

The championship is a technological context where the House of the Trident’s commitment to sustainable mobility is speeding ahead with new momentum, translating into a technology transfer to the 100% electric Folgore range.

Maserati made its debut in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Season 9 (2023) with the Tipo Folgore single-seater, when third-generation vehicles were lined up on the starting grid.

Starting with the upcoming Season 11, the cars will feature a significant increase in performance with “GEN3 EVO”. Ahead of the major GEN4 update, the interim generation achieves an output of up to 350 kW, four-wheel drive at full power in specific moments of the race and a recovery of up to 600 kW.

The latest car boasts a step change in performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.82s – 36% faster than its predecessor. The GEN4 project aims to achieve an even higher level of performance, with four wheel drive throughout the race and further enhancements to power, delivering more action-packed racing in the most sustainable way possible.

Maserati’s glorious racing history and its pure competitive spirit are therefore looking ahead into the future of Formula E with the new GEN4, for uncompromising performance until 2030.

Santo Ficili, Maserati CEO: “We are extremely proud to continue our commitment to as prestigious and innovative platform as Formula E. For this brand, the bond between the track and the road is unbreakable and the evolution of the single-seaters shows how many possibilities for development electric mobility holds. We will continue to draw major developments from the races in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, to transfer them into our 100% electric range that now consists of the Grecale Folgore SUV, the iconic GranTurismo Folgore and the GranCabrio Folgore convertible”.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport: “We are delighted to announce Stellantis Motorsport’s commitment to Maserati in the upcoming GEN4 of Formula E. For over 10 years, we have been developing high-efficiency powertrains for DS and Maserati, and will continue to work on these road-relevant technologies in as competitive and promising a championship as Formula E. The conditions of engagement of other Stellantis Brands will be specified later”.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Executive Officer, Formula E: “We are thrilled to confirm Maserati’s continued commitment to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship by registering for the GEN4 era, alongside Stellantis Motorsport. They have both been a valuable part of our championship, and have demonstrated remarkable performances on track, while driving forward electric vehicle technology that benefits everyday road users. Their ongoing involvement alongside other global OEMs such as Nissan, Jaguar, Porsche and Lola, is a testament to Formula E’s status as a competitive and relevant platform for the future of electric mobility. We can’t wait to see the House of Trident continue its journey with Formula E and build into a new era of enhanced performance, innovation and on track action.”

SOURCE: Maserati