Maruti Suzuki strengthens global presence, achieves 2.5 million cumulative exports

Maruti Suzuki initiated vehicle exports in FY 1986-87

Maruti Suzuki India Limited crossed the milestone of cumulative exports of 2.5 million vehicles.

The company made a modest beginning in the export market with neighboring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in FY 1986-87. The first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987. Exports to advanced markets helped the company to benchmark its performance against international standards to continuously improve the quality of products and services offered in the Indian market.

With support from parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation, the company has gradually expanded its presence across other countries. Today, Maruti Suzuki exports to nearly 100 countries. Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Middle East are important export markets for the company.

Speaking on the milestone Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India’s manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s resolute commitment to the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering Government’s efforts to enhance vehicle exports. This was possible because of the strong support of our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, who not only provided strong technological support but also helped us leverage their vast global network to achieve this milestone. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our teams who played an important role in realizing this feat. We thank our global customers and our overseas distributors for their support and trust.”

He added, “Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability. Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India.

*Data Source: SIAM

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki