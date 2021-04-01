Maruti Suzuki sales in March 2021 and FY 2020-21

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 167,014 units in March 2021, consisting of domestic sales (Passenger Vehicle and Light Commercial Vehicle) of 149,518 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,899 units and exports of 11,597 units.

MSIL domestic sales in FY19-20 had fallen by 18% due to reasons that are well known and in FY20-21 have been impacted due to COVID related factors. Domestic Sales in March 2020 had dropped about 48% due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the Company posted a total sales of 1,457,861 units, which is 6.7% lower than FY 2019-20. Total sales in the year include domestic sales of 1,323,396 units, sales to other OEMs of 38,326 units and exports of 96,139 units.

The sales figures for March 2021 and FY 2020-21 are given below:



A comparison of absolute sales volume figures with respect to past years is as follows:

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki