Maruti Suzuki sales in July 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 108,064 units in July 2020. This is a growth of 88.2% over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1% over July 2019.

This includes domestic sales of 100,000 units and 1,307 units for other OEMs in the domestic market. In addition, the Company exported 6,757 units in July 2020.

The Company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain. All production and sales continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers. This is subject to compliance with all COVID 19 related constraints.

The sales figures for July 2020 are given below:

*Clarifications:

1. . XL6 launched in August 2019 and S-Presso launched in September 2019

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki