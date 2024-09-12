Maruti Suzuki launches the Epic New Swift S-CNG; most fuel-efficient hatchback in its segment

The newly launched Swift is being appreciated for its distinct design, underscored by its bold wraparound character line, which lends it a sporty identity in the premium hatchback segment. The Swift S-CNG continues to uphold this distinct sporty character. Complemented by the Z-series Dual VVT engine it emits low CO2 and delivers an impressive maximum torque of 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm for better city driving.

To better cater to diverse customer preferences, the Swift S-CNG is now offered in three variants: V, V(O), and Z, up from two in the previous generation. Each of these trims is equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Announcing the introduction of Epic New Swift S-CNG, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the Epic New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights. Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg#, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love. This seamless blend of a greener powertrain and the unparalleled excitement of driving underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of Indian customers.”

He further added, “Maruti Suzuki pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO 2 emissions. Our S-CNG technology has democratized green mobility solutions, and we are proud to offer the widest range of 14 S-CNG powered vehicles across all body styles. Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8% growth compared to Financial Year 2022- 23 and registered a CAGR of around 28% since 2010.”

S-CNG vehicles are conceptualized, designed, developed, and rigorously tested at Maruti Suzuki’s world-class research & development facility before they are made available to customers. The Swift S-CNG has historically been immensely popular, and with S-CNG technology in the Epic New Swift, it is now ready to capture the hearts of more discerning customers who seek a blend of engaging performance and segment-best fuel-efficiency.

It offers an array of standard safety features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®), and Hill Hold Assist. Further, the Swift S-CNG comes equipped with a range of modern features, such as automatic climate control, rear AC vent, wireless charger, 60 : 40 split rear seats, and a feature-loaded 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system and Suzuki Connect, enhancing the overall driving experience.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:



SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki