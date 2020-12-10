Maruti Suzuki launches India’s first multi-financier, online car financing platform in NEXA

Speaking on the new initiative, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, “We have always explored unique ways to assist our customers in their car buying journey. Under the Smart Finance platform, currently hosted on the NEXA website, we have partnered with several popular financiers to provide custom curated personalized loan offers for our customers. This digital service offers easy financing options and is completely transparent at each stage of the loan process. Among other advantages, the customer gets to customize the EMI, by choosing the loan tenure and interest rate and select a preferred down-payment scheme.”

The customer is able to compare multiple scenarios for his car loan and make an informed choice of loan partner, loan tenure etc.

For this Maruti Suzuki has currently partnered with eight financiers: HDFC Bank, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, AU Small Finance Bank, Mahindra Finance and Kotak Mahindra Prime. Subsequently, the Company will on-board other key financiers. The improved transparency around the loan offers and related charges empowers the customer to make a good decision in a very convenient manner.

Customer centricity has always been the key mantra for Maruti Suzuki. The pilot for Smart Finance was carried out in Gurugram and feedback was gathered from the customers to improve the user interface to provide a seamless and delightful customer experience.

The Smart Finance service is now available for NEXA customers, for salaried employees, in 30 cities including Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Dehradun.

Progressively, it will be offered for the ARENA customers, addition of new financiers, inclusion of self- employed profiling and extension to new cities in this digital finance journey.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki