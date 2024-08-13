Maruti Suzuki commences export of its award-winning SUV Fronx to Japan, a tribute to ‘Make in India’ initiative

Fronx marks the first ‘Made-in-India’ SUV from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, India’s leading automobile manufacturing company, today commenced export of its ‘Made-in-India’ SUV Fronx to Japan. Fronx will be the first SUV from Maruti Suzuki to launch in Japan. The landmark milestone celebrates the spirit of ‘Make in India’ initiative and echoes national pride. Fronx is exclusively manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s state-of-the art Gujarat plant. The first consignment of over 1,600 vehicles left for Japan from Gujarat’s Pipavav port.

The award-winning Fronx is the second model from Maruti Suzuki to be exported to Japan, after Baleno in 2016. Fronx is planned to be launched in Japan by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Maruti Suzuki’s parent company, in the autumn of 2024. The historic milestone symbolizes the growing strength and global reach of the Indian manufacturing industry.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament of Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, internationally recognized safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers.”

Export Performance

Maruti Suzuki, India’s number one passenger vehicle exporter* shipped over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY 2023-24. The company has 42% share* in the exports of passenger vehicles from the country. Maruti Suzuki exported a record 70,560 units in Q1 FY 2024-25, the highest ever in any Q1 of the company.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki