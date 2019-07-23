Maruti Suzuki celebrates four years of NEXA, the fastest growing auto retail channel in India

Maruti Suzuki India announces that its premium retail channel NEXA has completed four years and has emerged as the fastest growing automobile retail channel with close to 1 million delighted customers. In this short span, NEXA has 363 outlets covering 206 towns and cities across the country. To celebrate NEXA’s fourth anniversary, NEXA Music will be releasing its brand new song in the coming week.

With the first NEXA showroom in 2015, Delhi, NEXA has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers. The testimony to this is nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years of age. NEXA, a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond just selling cars, has attracted first time buyers, which makes up to nearly 70% of its total sales.

Expressing his gratitude to the customers for their support, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are jubilant about the fourth anniversary of NEXA, and to announce the upcoming release of NEXA Music’s 3rd song. Both these milestones accentuate NEXA’s focus on creation and reinvention. This has been proven by our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their support towards NEXA and not only inspiring its creation, but also encouraging its growth and diversification into other fields.”

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki