Maruti Suzuki ARENA teams up with Varun Dhawan for a dynamic journey !

Maruti Suzuki India today announced Bollywood Superstar Varun Dhawan as the brand ambassador for Maruti Suzuki ARENA channel. Varun Dhawan exemplifies the confident and dynamic attitude of the new generation who strives for brilliance and embodies the values of the channel – ARENA. The youth icon will be the face of Maruti Suzuki’s new marketing campaign ‘A destination called you. A feeling called Maruti Suzuki ARENA.’

Maruti Suzuki India is working on transformation of its retail network across India. The new showrooms, christened Maruti Suzuki ARENA, sport modern look and offer a warm, friendly and comfortable environment to the customers. The campaign with Varun Dhawan is intended to reinforce ARENA’s dynamic, trendy, social and connected car buying experience.

Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We are delighted to welcome Varun Dhawan to Maruti Suzuki ARENA family. Varun exemplifies the evolving Indian youth who is trendy, social and confident and like to be connected at all times. Maruti Suzuki ARENA enhances customer delight with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms. Led by Varun Dhawan, our new campaign showcases Maruti Suzuki ARENA as a youthful and modern destination for a dynamic, trendy, social and connected car buying experience.”

Commenting on the association, Mr Varun Dhawan said, “Maruti Suzuki has been fulfilling the dreams of many people in India to own a car since years. The new, transformed Maruti Suzuki ARENA is poised to strongly connect with the young and do-it-yourself generation of customers who will experience a warm and connected car buying experience at this new destination. I am extremely excited and proud to be a part of the Maruti Suzuki ARENA family. The overall experiences at Maruti Suzuki ARENA will make every customer feel special.”

Over 100 new Maruti ARENA showrooms are already operational in just one year of launch of ARENA initiative.

Nearly 75% car buyers in India research online before they decide on a purchase. Maruti Suzuki ARENA is powered by technology to use the digital medium to connect with the customers online. At Maruti Suzuki ARENA, customers who register on the website can start their journey seamlessly in the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal.

The modern showrooms are spacious and designed in a way to indulge customers in a friendly and warm environment. They can explore the entire product portfolio, through interactive Product Vision touch screens at the showroom. A dedicated Personalization Zone with car configurators will enable customers to electronically personalize cars by a mix and match of accessories.

Technology will also assist the Relationship Managers who, equipped with tablets and an app, will showcase the wide range of Maruti Suzuki products and variants to customers for ease of comparison. Information on tab will enable the Relationship Managers to address customer queries promptly.

The latest campaign will go live today across key platforms – TV, Print, Digital, Radio and Cinema.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki