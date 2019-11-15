Markus Duesmann appointed as new member of Volkswagen Group Board of Management

At its meeting today, Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft’s Supervisory Board resolved to appoint Mr. Markus Duesmann (50) as new member of the Group Board of Management.

Markus Duesmann’s appointment as member of the Group Board of Management and Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG will take effect on 1 April 2020. Bram Schot will leave the company by amicable mutual agreement on 31 March next year. “Bram Schot took over the management of AUDI AG at a difficult time, very successfully managed the business and initiated important changes. For this he has our sincere thanks. As an excellent engineer, Markus Duesmann will do everything in his power to leverage the full potential of the Audi brand and as such will once more demonstrate our commitment to the promise ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’”, said the Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Herbert Diess. Mr. Duesmann, a qualified engineer, previously held several managerial positions at BMW AG and until July 2018 was the Board of Management member with responsibility for purchasing and the supplier network.

Within the Group Board of Management, Mr. Duesmann’s tasks will also include responsibility for Group research and development, which is currently incumbent upon the Chairman of the Board of Management. In return, responsibility for Group sales will be taken over by the Chairman of the Board of Management.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Group