Market-leading warranty leads the way for Mercedes-Benz approved used vans

Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd has launched a new Approved Used Van Programme designed to further support customer needs, thanks to an enhanced warranty from Allianz Partners.

The scheme provides customers a 24-month warranty on Mercedes-Benz vans up to four years old, in what is believed to be a first in the industry. In addition, vans between four to six years old will be covered by a minimum of 12 months warranty with the option to upgrade to 24 months warranty.

Covering the whole of the Mercedes-Benz Vans range, the programme is designed to support the customer decision to purchase an Approved Used vehicle and ensure that owning and operating a vehicle is as stress-free as possible.

Mick Glover, Head of Used Van Remarketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, said: “We’re proud to be launching a new 24-month warranty across our Approved Used Van Programme in response to the changing demands of our vast range of customers.

“With the support from Allianz Partners on our Approved Used Programme, we are proud to continue keeping businesses moving and fulfil the needs of the hard-working van drivers on the road today.”

Liz Grindell, Head of Warranty and F & I at Allianz Partners UK, adds: “Once again Allianz Partners is the first choice for leading manufacturers looking to give their dealers that competitive edge.

“By working closely with Mercedes-Benz we are enabling them to expand their warranty cover for van owners, offering an unrivalled range of options that boost customer confidence in the quality of its Approved Used stock.”

