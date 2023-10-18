Market launch of the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the first BMW i5. BMW 5 Series Touring available from spring 2024 with identical range of drives

Following the initial sales launch in South Korea, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the first BMW i5 Sedan are now coming to dealers in Germany and numerous other markets

Following the initial sales launch in South Korea, the new BMW 5 Series Sedan and the first BMW i5 Sedan are now coming to dealers in numerous other markets. In Germany, the first vehicles will be delivered to customers from 21 October 2023. The market launch also begins in the other European countries on the same day. One week later, on 28 October 2023, the new edition of the BMW 5 Series will make its road debut in the USA. The other global markets will follow on 25 November 2023.

The eighth generation of the world’s most successful business sedan will also be offered for the first time as an all-electric BMW i5. Even before sales have begun, incoming orders show that this model variant in particular is meeting with high customer demand and will thus further accelerate the ramp-up of electric mobility pushed by BMW. Right from the start, customers can choose from two variants of the BMW i5. The new BMW i5 eDrive40 Sedan (power consumption combined: 18.9 – 15.9 kWh/100 km according to WLTP) features an output of up to 250 kW/340 hp and a range of 498 to 582 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle. The top model of the entire series is the BMW i5 M60 xDrive Sedan with up to 442 kW/601 hp (power consumption combined: 20.6 – 18.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP).

The new BMW 5 Series Sedan emphasises its progressive character not only with the two all-electric model variants, but also with innovative digital services for in-car gaming, audio and video streaming, among other things, as well as with particularly high-grade driver assistance systems. The highlight in the field of systems for automated driving and parking is the Highway Assistant, which now also enables drivers in Germany to take their hands off the steering wheel for a longer period of time at speeds of up to 130 km/h and place them in a comfortable position, provided they continue to keep a close eye on the traffic situation and are able to take over from the system again at any time if necessary.

The intensive experience of semi-automated driving is complemented by the Automatic Lane Change. With this globally unique function, a glance in the exterior mirror is enough to trigger a lane change, which is then carried out automatically by the system.

The new generation of the BMW 5 Series Touring will celebrate its world premiere in spring 2024. The second body variant of the new BMW 5 Series will be available with the same range of drives as the new BMW 5 Series Sedan. This means that the new BMW 5 Series Touring is the first premium car of its kind to be offered with highly efficient combustion engines including 48-volt mild hybrid technology, plug-in hybrid systems and, for the first time, an all-electric drive. The unique combination of sporty elegance, modern functionality and locally emission-free driving pleasure is developed specifically for the automotive markets in Europe as well as in Japan and Taiwan.

SOURCE: BMW Group