Marelli presents its new Interior Innovation Center in Yoshimi, Japan, for next-generation vehicle interiors

Marelli has unveiled its new Interior Innovation Center (IIC) in Yoshimi, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, picking up the experience of the previous Miyahara location. This integrated facility will be strategic in fostering design-led innovation at speed for the creation of new vehicle interiors solutions aimed at present and next-generation vehicles.

“The establishment of the new innovation center for Interior Experience is an important step for our team.” saidTsukasa Fujii, President of Marelli’s Interior Experience division. “This advanced facility will be key in further enabling innovative value creation with our customers and partners, with a sense of speed.”

The location, which is 1,420 square meters and hosts a team of engineers and designers, is implementing three key initiatives inspired by the theme “What’s next? Innovation for the new era”.

The Interior Innovation Center has established a hybrid team structure, integrating interior engineering, electrical engineering, material engineering, and interior design: experts from different fields collaborate, and inspire each other to generate new ideas and solutions.

The Center is an environment focusing specifically on innovation: it is independent from the development and production units, while cooperating effectively with them to enhance creativity.

It applies manufacturing based on “3 Reals Theory” (principle to determine everything based on 3 realities at place, product and situation): equipped with clay modeling facilities, prototype workspaces, and Virtual Reality technology, the Interior Innovation Center creates realistic innovation, taking into account the realization at the actual production lines.

The progress achieved through the new center has already led to the creation of the cockpit concept ‘Digital Detox,’ which was exhibited at CES 2024. Following this concept, the cabin is realized to offer a comfortable ‘living room’ environment, with high-quality and sustainable materials. To ensure a relaxing personalized space, digital screens and buttons, when switched off, can become invisible, concealed under stylish panels or stored under the console. Necessary information is displayed when needed, ensuring a functional and enjoyable experience.

The aim of the Interior Innovation Center is to create next-generation cockpit solutions through the combination of innovative ideas and technologies. To realize this vision, it promotes a series of strategic initiatives.

Firstly, it deepens the collaboration with innovation teams in America, Europe, China, and other Marelli global locations, by conducting workshops and facilitating the exchange of knowledge across borders, bringing together diverse perspectives and technologies.

In addition, it promotes open innovation, as it actively collaborates with OEMs and other industries, aiming to create new value through the fusion of inter-industry technologies and ideas. It also integrates the latest electronic technologies with sustainable material engineering to promote eco-friendly innovation.

Finally, the Interior Innovation Center fosters a culture that encourages creative thinking and experimental challenges, providing an environment where members can freely propose ideas and fearlessly explore new solutions.

Through the fusion of technology and design, global collaboration, open innovation, and a focus on sustainability, Marelli’s Interior Experience team aims to push the boundaries of interior design and technology, creating the next generation of personalized interior experiences.

SOURCE: Marelli