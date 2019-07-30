MANN+HUMMEL publishes corporate responsibility report

Today MANN+HUMMEL published its corporate responsibility report for 2018. The sustainable solutions of the company are focused on the areas of clean mobility, clean air and clean water. The report was created in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards.

Filtration separates the useful from the harmful. From air pollution to contaminated water – there is great need for filtration throughout the world. Thus, for MANN+HUMMEL, its core competency, filtration, is the basis of its business and, at the same time, its duty of responsibility.

As early as the 1950s, the company founder Adolf Mann and Erich Hummel were doing far more than was contractually required of them; they established a corporate health insurance company, instituted housing development programs, and even introduced profit-sharing for employees.

Activities in 2018

In 2018, MANN+HUMMEL strengthened its commitment to the improvement of air quality in inner cities. At the Neckartor traffic junction in Stuttgart the filter specialists started a pilot project involving the placement of stationary fine dust filters (Filter Cubes) to improve the local air quality. The brake dust particle filter presented by MANN+HUMMEL in 2017 was successfully tested in 2018 with a known brake manufacturer and also in a series of internal test drives.

Apart from that, new developments enable clean air inside vehicles, an increase in energy efficiency of vehicles and clean conditions for electric drives. In the area of water filtration, the MANN+HUMMEL subsidiary MICRODYN-NADIR has, together with operators of a waste water treatment plant, for some time been testing a new process for the separation of multi-resistant germs with a combination of activated carbon and immersed membrane filtration which is installed downstream of a waste water treatment plant.

In the organization of working conditions for its employees MANN+HUMMEL has opted for flexible working. In the largest production plant in Marklkofen the company offers its approx. 3,000 employees more than 100 different part-time employment models which are designed especially for the individual requirements of employees. In 2018, MANN+HUMMEL was also the host of the “Family business carreer day”. In July around 650 specially selected candidates came to Ludwigsburg to visit the MANN+HUMMEL technology center and had the opportunity to talk to specialists and management personnel from up to 50 family-owned businesses.

Last year MANN+HUMMEL supported an aid project of the organization “arche noVa – Initiative für Menschen in Not e.V.” concerning the development of a decentral water system in the region of Donezk in the Ukraine with a 14,000 euro donation. MANN+HUMMEL has built up a partnership with the organization over a number of years which is active in development work all over the world and provides disaster relief. In 2018, the MANN+HUMMEL foundation supported the pupil and youth exchange program for twin cities of Ludwigsburg.

Improvment programs were designed to promote energy-efficient production and effective work safety. The consolidation of our newly established compliance management system means MANN+HUMMEL is now better placed to handle possible violations of law.

Key areas of corporate responsibility at MANN+HUMMEL

The focus of MANNN+HUMMEL’s corporate responsibility is presented in the report, using four key phrases: value added, valued communities, value endurance, and value oriented. MANN+HUMMEL’s innovative strength makes a particular contribution to its value added. Every day, the company’s agenda focuses on research in the area of pioneering technologies for the health and mobility of people.

The family-owned company appreciates the value of its employees by offering them attractive working conditions. MANN+HUMMEL also includes commitment to local communities at its locations under the umbrella of valued communities. It maintains partnerships with non-profit organizations and supports employees in their social commitment. Especially in the areas of education and research.

The responsible handling of natural resources by MANN+HUMMEL and its suppliers, as well as the protection of employees through occupational safety measures and measures to promote their health, are covered under the areas of value endurance. Under value orientation, MANN+HUMMEL includes its commitment to comply with all statutory regulations as well as activities to prevent corruption, competition law violations, and other legal infringements.

The Corporate Responsibility Report can be downloaded from the following link: www.mann-hummel.com/responsibility

SOURCE: MANNN+HUMMEL