MAN TopUsed: MAN eTGE as the first series-produced electric vehicle and latest MAN Truck generation expand range

"eTGE on subscription" campaign makes used electric vans particularly interesting for customers

As the first series-produced electric vehicle from the Munich-based commercial vehicle manufacturer, the MAN eTGE electric van has arrived in the MAN TopUsed sales organisation. However, the marketing of used electric commercial vehicles is uncharted territory for everyone involved: neither the customer nor the manufacturer can draw on many years of experience. To allay any reservations customers may have about a used electric vehicle, MAN TopUsed has put together a special offer to make it easier for customers to get started. The offer includes leasing the used electric van from MAN. There is also the option of purchasing.

“MAN gives a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km on the battery of the eTGE. So when the vehicles come to us at MAN TopUsed, they are still within this warranty period. Nevertheless, the SoH, or State of Health, of the battery is comprehensively checked when the vehicle is received. What we have found so far is that the SoH is better than expected. The ageing behaviour of the batteries is therefore milder than originally assumed,” summarises Erik Kraus-Boere, Head of Sales Used Bus & Van.

In addition to the drive technology, which is designed for urban applications, the MAN eTGE also impresses with its full standard equipment. This includes all the assistance systems available ex works, electronic air conditioning, sprung driver’s seat, heated windscreen, MAN navigation with 8-inch display, cruise control, reversing camera and full LED headlights.

In addition to the performance promise with the “Checked, Certified, Trusted” seal of approval, MAN TopUsed provides further arguments in favour of purchasing a used MAN eTGE. The “eTGE on subscription” campaign is very convincing: MAN covers a third of the leasing costs. For example, the customer leases the eTGE for 24 months – but only pays for 16 months. This significantly reduces the financial risk for the customer. And it also opens up scope for a favourable purchase of the vehicle at the end of the leasing period. This allows the customer to get to know their vehicle and, if it fits into the company’s processes, it can be taken over at a favourable price. There is a choice of three leasing periods for the eTGE: 18, 24 or 30 months.

If you want to plan completely risk-free, you can book the MAN Comfort service contract on request. All services and inspections listed in the vehicle’s maintenance schedule are then already included. This means maximum planning security and high vehicle availability.

Latest MAN TopUsed Truck Generation: Particularly driver-friendly, efficient, reliable and safe to use, even in its second use

Around three years after its market launch, the latest MAN truck generation is also expanding the MAN TopUsed portfolio with proven quality. With its innovative operating and display concept, it clearly places the driver at the centre and sets standards in terms of intuitive user-friendliness, optimum ergonomics, networking with digital devices and applications and, last but not least, with an optimum amount of space, storage space concept and ideal sleeping comfort. Modern assistance systems, such as the newly developed cornering aid, the traffic jam assistant and the lane change assistant, take the strain off the driver and ensure greater safety on the road.

In addition, the latest MAN TopUsed Truck generation is particularly efficient and fuel-saving on the road thanks to numerous fuel-saving driveline and software components. And all this with a recognised high level of reliability, because MAN has done everything in its latest truck generation to make the tried and tested even better. The maintenance-friendly, simplified, powerful and future-proof electronics architecture, which significantly improves the functionalities of the truck and expands it for the use of extensive digital services, also contributes to this. In addition, a comprehensively developed, digitalised maintenance management system with long maintenance intervals reduces operating costs and ensures maximum operational availability.

Together with customised service contracts, the MAN TopUsed guarantee, comprehensive financing, leasing and insurance solutions and the MAN TopUsed seal of approval for comprehensively tested vehicle quality, the latest MAN Truck Generation, especially as a TopUsed vehicle, fulfils MAN’s claim to simplify the daily work of drivers, dispatchers and fleet operators in the long term.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus