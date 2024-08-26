MAN eTruck leads the way with electric trucks

The new MAN eTGX has achieved first place in the world's first comparison test of heavy-duty electric truck

The new MAN eTGX has achieved first place in the world’s first comparison test of heavy-duty electric trucks. After intensive test drives lasting several days, the international team of test journalists from the trade magazine ‘Trucker’ awarded the MAN eTGX the top score of 568 points as a ‘good overall package’. The acknowledged commercial vehicle experts were particularly impressed by its low unladen weight, harmonious drive, comfortable overall set-up and sophisticated operating concept.

‘This comparative test proves once again that MAN has developed and launched an outstanding product with the battery-electric version of the MAN TGX,’ said Friedrich Baumann, Member of the Executive Board of MAN Truck & Bus SE and responsible for Sales & Customer Solutions. ‘In addition to the features described in the test, the MAN eTGX and also the MAN eTGS score highly with their modular battery configuration. A choice of three to six battery packs is possible. This means that our customers can choose the optimum vehicle configuration in terms of range, payload and charging time for any desired application – from inner-city deliveries to supermarkets to regional building material supplies and long-distance transport.’

Extended e-truck portfolio

The MAN eTrucks are just as flexible when it comes to body solutions: The new chassis versions can be highly customised with a variety of wheelbases, cab versions, engine performance classes, loading connection positions and numerous other industry-typical features. Over a million configurable eTruck variants are therefore possible!

The trade magazine ‘Trucker’ has tested a volume semitrailer tractor for long-distance transport, a so-called ultra semitrailer tractor. The low semitrailer height of around 950 mm makes it possible to transport volume trailers with an internal height of 3 metres electrically. With a compact wheelbase of 3750 mm, the tested eTGX is equipped with six nickel-manganese-cobalt battery packs that deliver a gross electrical energy of 534 kWh. An automated four-speed gearbox is installed, which distributes the 330 kW and 1150 Newton metres of torque from the electric motor to the rear axle.

With its 360-degree eMobility Consulting, MAN supports customers even before they purchase a new eTruck. In addition to advice on the most suitable vehicle, the consulting services also include consideration of customer-specific operating conditions, including cost optimisation, route analysis, fleet optimisation and, building on this, the necessary advice on charging infrastructure.

At the end of the comparison test, the ‘Trucker’ journalists also discuss the most pressing problem in the market breakthrough of battery-electric trucks – and address it to the political decision-makers in Germany and Europe: ‘The trucks are there, but the nationwide charging infrastructure is still lacking.’

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus