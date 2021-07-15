MAN eTGE now also drives electrically in parks and on construction sites

News from the electric MAN van: In cooperation with well-known body manufacturers, MAN Truck & Bus offers new bodies for the MAN eTGE

News from the electric MAN van: In cooperation with well-known body manufacturers, MAN Truck & Bus offers new bodies for the MAN eTGE. From now on it is also available with box body as well as with platform or three-way tipper.

It is already in use at a furniture store chain in the Netherlands: the MAN eTGE with box body. There, it enables the locally emission-free delivery of the often bulky furniture packages within the metropolis of Amsterdam. With this step, the furniture company is making a contribution to improving the air quality in the city on the Amstel and is thus also responding to the increased number of home deliveries since the corona crisis, which makes clean transport even more important.

The fact that more and more companies are thinking this way is also reflected in the current registration statistics in Europe (EU 27+3). From January to May 2021, the number of battery-electric vans (BEV) between 3 and 6 t GVW more than doubled compared to the same period last year to around 2,200 units (+135%).

Previously, the MAN eTGE was available as a panel van in the area of freight transport and as a station wagon in the passenger transport sector. In order to offer its customers an even broader range in the class of electric light commercial vehicles, MAN Truck & Bus, in cooperation with renowned bodybuilders, offers the eTGE with box body or with a platform or as a three-way tipper.

“In the new case version, the eTGE becomes even more attractive for delivery drivers. Because many customers in urban delivery traffic are interested in a lot of loading volume, be it for deliveries of large-volume online orders or for furniture deliveries. At the same time, it is becoming increasingly important, especially in the city, to sustainably reduce exhaust and noise emissions. The MAN eTGE with box body offers the ideal combination for this,” explains Martin Imhoff, Head of Product Marketing Van at MAN Truck & Bus.

With box body, the MAN eTGE has a cargo space of 3,280 mm in length, 2,060 mm in width and 2,000 mm in height (optionally 2,200 mm). This corresponds to a generous loading volume of 13.5 cubic meters. The loading height is 1,050 mm. The cargo area can be easily reached by means of an extendable, 4-stage entry aid in the rear. In the interior, there are rails on the side and front for safe storage of the load. The dry cargo box body comes from the company SPIER Fahrzeugwerk from Steinheim, Germany, and is mounted on the eTGE by the body manufacturer.

The second novelty in the MAN eTGE range serves a different purpose: municipal services, the construction industry and gardening and landscaping. Here, a flatbed or a three-way tipper are often the most sought-after body shape. MAN is now offering these in cooperation with the manufacturer Schoon Fahrzeugsysteme from Wiesmoor, Germany. The platform measures 3,255 mm in length and 2,040 mm in width. The fold-down side walls are 300 mm high. 10 lashing eyelets, each with a pulling force of 500 daN, are integrated in the platform. With the platform, the payload is 820 kg, with the three-way tipping body it is still 750 kg.

The technical performance data of the MAN eTGE remain unchanged with the new assembly options. It has a battery capacity of 35.8 kWh and an electric drive power of 100 kW. Its drive torque of 290 Nm gives it high agility for its typical use in urban distribution transport. According to the WLTP test procedure, the range is 115 km, but can increase to up to 120 to 130 km in real use in the city, depending on transport conditions.

A major advantage of the eTGE is its extensive safety and comfort equipment, from which the new body variants also benefit. Standard features include: Emergency Brake Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Hill Start Assist, High Beam Assist, Fatigue Assist and Crosswind Assist. Parking sensors at the front and rear ensure safe manoeuvring during loading and unloading, while LED main headlights and LED daytime running lights shine for good visibility at all times. In terms of comfort, the MAN electric van shines with the MAN Media Van Navigation infotainment system, Climatronic air conditioning, multifunction steering wheel and the Comfort Plus driver’s seat.

In order to make the transition to electric mobility as smooth as possible, MAN offers fleet operators advice from the experts at MAN Transport Solutions. Among other things, questions about resource planning, charging infrastructure, battery management and cost-effectiveness are answered sustainably.

Operators of MAN electric vehicles can also rely on professional support when it comes to service. The MAN service teams are specifically qualified for the maintenance and repair of electric vehicles and the workshops are specifically equipped accordingly.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus