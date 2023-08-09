MAN continues to be a partner of Austrian Federal Procurement (BBG)

MAN Truck & Bus Vertrieb Österreich GesmbH is a BBG partner in the "BBG Heavy Truck" framework agreement, business number "GZ 2801.03481"

MAN Truck & Bus Vertrieb Österreich GesmbH is a BBG partner in the “BBG Heavy Truck” framework agreement, business number “GZ 2801.03481”. The truck manufacturer is acting as general contractor for a term of seven years and an estimated vehicle volume of 1,700 units for customers from the public sector who are entitled to call.

MAN was identified as the best bidder in the two-stage negotiated procedure for municipal trucks with bodies. The framework agreement between MAN Truck & Bus Vertrieb Österreich GesmbH and Bundesbeschaffung GmbH (BBG) was concluded in March and April 2023. MAN acts as general contractor in nine lots and as subcontractor for sweeper bodies in two lots.

For the vehicles put out to tender, including, for example, winter service vehicles, refuse collection vehicles and sewer flushers in various versions, tipper and platform vehicles with and without cranes, interchangeable loading vehicles, sweepers or special and emergency vehicles, MAN’s public authority sales department considers itself well prepared. Thanks to the top performance of the entire team, competitive bids were prepared and submitted on time. In the challenging award procedure, a total of just over 20 sub-suppliers had to be involved and integrated in the bidding process, on time as well as technically and commercially coordinated. The conclusion of the framework agreement means that MAN can continue the previous framework agreement, which had a term of five years, in the same spirit and quality as before, and perhaps even deepen it further.

The “BBG Heavy Truck” tender won confirms the current concept of MAN Austria, according to René Schmidtbauer – Sales Manager of Government Sales: “The BBG framework agreement gives us the opportunity to make our performance as market leader in the heavy municipal vehicle segment fully available. We are therefore very pleased that we will also be able to support our customers in the coming years as a full service provider with individual transport solutions, with all our technical and commercial know-how!”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus