Major project in Zurich successfully completed: Yunex Traffic modernizes over 200 traffic lights

After five years, the project to modernize over 200 traffic lights in the city of Zurich has been successfully completed

After five years, the project to modernize over 200 traffic lights in the city of Zurich has been successfully completed. Yunex Traffic has equipped the systems with Yutraffic sX control units and 40V LED technology. The new control units offer increased reliability and ensure reliable operation of the traffic lights throughout the city. With the renovation, the city of Zurich is laying an important foundation for innovative traffic management.

“By modernizing the traffic lights, we have taken an important step towards an innovative and intelligent traffic system. The new control units not only offer us greater reliability and efficiency, but also create the technological basis for future-oriented solutions, such as network-adaptive traffic control or networked mobility,” said Felix Denzler, overall project manager in the Traffic Department of the City of Zurich. “This means we are well positioned to meet the challenges of a rapidly growing city – with dynamic, energy-efficient and more reliable traffic management.”

“The successful modernization of such a large number of traffic lights shows how powerful and flexible our technology is,” explains Stefan Sutter, Managing Director of Yunex Traffic Switzerland. “In my role as overall project manager on behalf of Yunex Traffic, the close and good cooperation with the Traffic Department of the City of Zurich was crucial to the success of the project, and we are proud that we are helping to make mobility in Zurich even more efficient and sustainable.”

In addition to the installation of the new control units, the work also included the renewal of the entire outdoor facilities.

SOURCE: Yunex Traffic