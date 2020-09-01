Major order from Korea: KUKA to deliver 185 robots to automotive supplier SEOJIN Industrial

The Korean company SEOJIN Industrial is supplementing its decades of experience with the latest technologies and automated production. Starting next year, the automotive supplier will be using more than 185 KUKA robots at its Hwaseong and Gwangju plants to manufacture car parts for customers such as Hyundai and Kia.

In Hwaseong, KUKA is to install 105 KR QUANTEC robots, which will be used primarily for spot welding and handling tasks. The Gwangju plant will be equipped with 80 KUKA robots from the KR QUANTEC and KR IONTEC series. The foundation for the order in the single-digit million euro range was the very positive experience that SEOJIN has already gained with technology and service from KUKA since 2017. The order was booked in the second quarter of 2020.

We are very pleased that this order enables us to further establish ourselves in the important Korean market and to demonstrate the potential of our portfolio. Peter Mohnen, CEO of KUKA AG

SOURCE: KUKA