Major Investment: MAN Truck & Bus UK opens five dealerships across Central England

MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd welcome five new locations to the UK wholly owned dealer network

In January 2021 MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd announced the purchase of the HRVS Group and, in so doing, acquired five dealerships located across Central England: Ripley, Stoke-on-Trent, Sheffield, Scunthorpe and Sleaford, as well as a customer workshop in Burton upon Trent.

David Littlejohn, Head of Branches UK, MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd, said: “We’re pleased to announce that the acquisition is now complete and the five sites are now an integral part of MAN Truck & Bus Ltd.’s wholly owned dealer network.

“We’re also very pleased and hugely excited to be welcoming the dedicated and highly experienced colleagues from across all the sites to the MAN Truck & Bus family. This acquisition is of major importance to our business as it both strengthens our network footprint and further ensures our presence in several key strategic locations.”

The new locations, now known and trading as: MAN Truck & Bus Ripley, MAN Truck & Bus Stoke-on-Trent, MAN Truck & Bus Sheffield, MAN Truck & Bus Scunthorpe and MAN Truck & Bus Sleaford increases MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s wholly-owned branch network, which now numbers 21 vehicle service and sales locations nationwide.

David added: “Covering vast swathes of Central England, across Derbyshire, Staffordshire, South Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire, these five new MAN Truck & Bus sales and service locations will further improve and build upon MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd.’s high level of commercial vehicle focussed customer service.

“We look forward to meeting and working with customers and supporting them with a comprehensive offering of business-focused aftersales solutions and award-winning vehicles, trucks, vans, as well as bus and coach products” concluded David.

Jeremy Holstead, Depot Manager, MAN Truck & Bus Sleaford, added: “I’d like to thank the staff, who throughout the acquisition and migration period, have shown great dedication to the MAN brand. Their loyalty to focus and deliver the MAN Customer First promise has shone through and we are all looking forward to a brighter future.

“The Sleaford team have wholeheartedly appreciated the care, openness and professionalism shown towards them during the past six months as the migration changes have been implemented, and I have to say the changes have proven immensely popular and there is a new air of positivity across the Sleaford site, which I’m sure is mirror imaged across the other locations too.”

In 2018, MAN Truck & Bus UK committed to an investment of £20 million in the UK wholly owned branch network. This investment has seen several new site openings and existing site improvements and renovations. In addition to this considerable sum many of the private capital franchised partners have also invested in new sites, building improvements and re-openings.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus