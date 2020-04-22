Major contract for trailer air disk brakes: Knorr-Bremse and Schmitz Cargobull continue their long-term partnership

Knorr-Bremse, the world’s leading manufacturer of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles, and Schmitz Cargobull, the European number 1 in the semitrailer market, have announced the continuation of their supply agreement in the field of wheelend applications for the Schmitz Cargobull trailer axle. The follow-up contract underpins Knorr-Bremse’s market position in the trailer wheelend segment in Europe.

By extending this major contract worth high double-digit millions of euros, Knorr-Bremse has secured the future of its existing scope of supply to Schmitz Cargobull. Over the next few years, Knorr-Bremse is to supply Schmitz Cargobull with its current ST7 trailer air disk brake technology. The supply agreement also includes the changeover to the new trailer-specific disc brake design NEXTT following the start of production within this timeframe.

“We are very pleased that we were able to win this follow-up contract,” said Dr. Jürgen Steinberger, Member of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems. “The new supply agreement also marks a further milestone in our long-standing collaboration with Schmitz Cargobull. Knorr-Bremse and Schmitz Cargobull have been working together as partners for many years in the field of wheelend applications as well as brake control and chassis management.”

Schmitz Cargobull has been a customer of Knorr-Bremse for almost 20 years and is among the first customers for the introduction of NEXTT. The new trailer-specific disc brake design has been developed in response to specific customer needs. NEXTT is not only more compact and lighter but also more flexible in terms of its adaptability to different regional requirements.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse