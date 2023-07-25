Mahle and ProLogium cooperate on solid-state battery technologies

Automotive supplier MAHLE and Taiwanese battery specialist ProLogium have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and evaluate thermal management solutions for next-generation solid-state batteries

Automotive supplier MAHLE and Taiwanese battery specialist ProLogium have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and evaluate thermal management solutions for next-generation solid-state batteries. Solid state cells are credited with significant advantages in terms of operational reliability and energy density. This leads to longer ranges and higher safety standards for battery systems. As part of their cooperation, both companies will focus on tailor-made solutions for thermal management that take into account the specific properties of ProLogium’s cell technology. The aim is to develop competitive battery systems with high efficiency, energy density, service life and fast charging capability. “Working with ProLogium is an absolute win-win situation.

“I am convinced that the joining forces of ProLogium and MAHLE will drive the commercialization of reliable and efficient solid-state battery solutions and thus take electric vehicles to the next level. With this collaboration, we are well on our way to shaping a net-zero carbon future,” said Vincent Yang, CEO and Founder of ProLogium Technology.

Efficient thermal management makes efficient e-mobility possible in the first place. Heating and cooling in the vehicle is a key technology area of ​​electrification and MAHLE’s core business. When it comes to battery cooling systems, MAHLE is one of the pioneers and has been in series production for well over a decade. Based on ProLogium’s solid-state technology, MAHLE evaluates the thermal requirements at cell, cell module, battery pack, and vehicle system level in order to derive optimal thermal management solutions.

It’s not just about competitiveness in terms of performance, efficiency and costs, but also explicitly about evaluating aging. Because the battery value over the service life plays a decisive role in the penetration of the mass market and the future used market for electric vehicles.

The results, in turn, will further accelerate the advance of solid-state technology and improve cell properties. “The development of the first tailor-made thermal management solutions for solid-state batteries is a crucial step on the way to commercialization,” said Dr. Uli Christian Blessing, Head of Thermal Management Development at MAHLE.

ProLogium’s solid-state oxide lithium-ceramic battery will contribute to increased range, improved rapid charge capability and better battery recyclability. Electrification and thermal management are closely intertwined. MAHLE is one of the few providers who have excellent know-how in both areas. The Group has developed innovative technologies to increase the range and fast charging capability of electric vehicles and to bring more convenience to electric vehicles.

SOURCE: Mahle