Mahindra’s auto sector sells 43,721 vehicles during April 2019

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of April, 2019, which stood at 43,721 vehicles, compared to 48,097vehicles during April 2018.

The company’s domestic sales touched 41,603 vehicles during April 2019, as against 45,217 vehicles in April 2018.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,966 vehicles in April 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 17,321 vehicles in April 2019, as against 18,963 vehicles in April 2018.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 474 vehicles for the month. Exports for April 2019 stood at 2,118 vehicles.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The ongoing elections has subdued the purchase sentiment during April. This, according to us, is a temporary phenomenon. We believe, following the elections the auto industry will see a revival in consumer demand. Supported by a normal monsoon, we are confident of seeing higher sales in FY20”.

Sales Summary April 2019 Category April F20 F19 % Change Passenger Vehicles 19966 21927 -9% Utility Vehicles 18848 20371 -7% Cars* + Vans 1118 1556 -28% Commercial Vehicles 17321 18963 -9% LCV < 3.5T 16284 17495 -7% LCV > 3.5T 563 564 0% MHCV 474 904 -48% 3W 4316 4327 0% Total Domestic Sales 41603 45217 -8% Total Exports 2118 2880 -26% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 43721 48097 -9%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

SOURCE: Mahindra & Mahindra