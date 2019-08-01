Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 40,142 vehicles during July 2019

Mahindra, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for July 2019.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 16,831 vehicles in July 2019, compared to 19,781 vehicles in July 2018.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 15,969 vehicles in July 2019, as against 19,284 vehicles in July 2018.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 417 vehicles for the month. Exports for July 2019 stood at 2,668 vehicles.

The company’s Auto Sector overall sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 40,142 vehicles in July 2019, compared to 47,199 vehicles during July 2018.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The headwinds faced by the automotive industry continue as a result of subdued consumer sentiment, triggered by various factors. The industry needs stimuli to help revive consumer demand and conversions. We hope that the overall buying sentiment will improve in the run-up to the festive season and with the monsoon turning out to be better than initially anticipated.”

Sales Summary July 2019 Category July YTD July F20 F19 % Change F20 F19 % Change Passenger Vehicles 16831 19781 -15% 76231 80560 -5% Utility Vehicles 16003 17879 -10% 72098 73953 -3% Cars* + Vans 828 1902 -56% 4133 6607 -37% Commercial Vehicles 15969 19284 -17% 67563 76224 -11% LCV < 3.5T 14874 17785 -16% 62342 69168 -10 LCV > 3.5T 678 633 7% 2988 3026 -1% MHCV 417 866 -52% 2233 4030 -45% 3W 4674 5540 -16% 17810 18545 -4% Total Domestic Sales 37474 44605 -16% 161604 175329 -8% Total Exports 2668 2594 3% 10227 11970 -15% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 40142 47199 -15% 171831 187299 -8%

