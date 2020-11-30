Mahindra Racing becomes first manufacturer to commit to Gen3 era of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As Formula E begins its first season as an FIA World Championship, Indian manufacturer Mahindra has reaffirmed its strong, long-term relationship by committing to the Formula E Gen3 era, starting in 2022. The Mahindra Group aims to put half a million electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025 and believes in Formula E’s ongoing role as an essential proving ground for future race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies.

One of Formula E’s founding teams – and the only Indian manufacturer – Mahindra Racing has so far claimed four E-Prix victories, 18 podiums, and 690 championship points, making them one of the most consistent and respected outfits on the grid. The team is committed to pushing the limits of technology and innovation in the electric vehicle space and addressing the impact of climate change. Mahindra Racing was the first Formula E team to be awarded the FIA Environmental Accreditation Three-Star rating, demonstrating excellence in sustainability practices.

Gen3 marks a new era of performance and efficiency benefits including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls, all with the aim of increasing the intense and unpredictable racing Formula E has become known for.

The first and only sport to be net zero carbon from inception, Formula E exists to accelerate sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. Electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure have evolved significantly since Gen1 took to the streets of the world’s most iconic cities. This rapid development highlights how quickly the sustainable mobility technologies critical to counteracting climate change are advancing.

The work that Formula E and the FIA have done together to shape the Gen3 era focuses on delivering a new generation of progress, reaffirming Formula E’s position as the pinnacle of electric racing while increasing road relevance for manufacturers even further. Gen3 will bring with it performance and efficiency advances including more powerful, lighter cars, faster charging and cost controls.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is currently testing in Valencia ahead of its Season 7 debut in Santiago, Chile in January with two races each staged at 19:00 CET (15:00 local time) on January 16 and 17.

Jean Todt, FIA President, said: “Ahead of another important technical milestone for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, I salute Mahindra Racing as the first manufacturer to commit to the next era of the discipline. The Gen3 race car will indeed further establish the principles that have made the championship successful. It is positive to see a founding team continue with us on a shared mission to develop electric vehicle technology and promote sustainable mobility.”

Jamie Reigle, Chief Executive Officer of Formula E, said: “We see Mahindra Group as a key player in the future of mass-market electric vehicles. It’s a testament to the shared purpose of Formula E and its partners that we have one of our founding teams, Mahindra Racing, already committing to Gen3 in anticipation of the 2022/23 season. Gen3 brings with it an unparalleled opportunity for innovation from a sporting perspective on the track and technological advancement on our roads. We’re thrilled to have Mahindra Racing joining us on that journey.”

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer of Formula E, said: “It is an honour to announce our long-term partners Mahindra Racing as the first team and manufacturer to commit to the Gen3 era of Formula E. Our collaboration has only strengthened over the past 69 races together. With a competitive record of 4 E-Prix wins and 18 podiums, we are delighted to have India represented on our grid as a nation embracing the future of mobility and building on their incredible heritage in two and four-wheel motorsports.”

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Chairman, Mahindra Racing, said: “Formula E represents the cutting edge of EV technology and plays a strategic role in realising Mahindra’s vision of the Future of Mobility through our ‘Race to Road’ strategy. Our commitment to the Gen3 era of the Formula E championship attunes to our focus, to play a strong role in the entire electric ecosystem, while we also aim to be among the most prominent manufacturers of EVs in India. We are confident that Mahindra Racing’s work on and off track with the Gen3 car will resonate and provide thrilling experiences to fans and consumers alike.”

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing, said: “By committing early to Gen3 Mahindra Racing is continuing its journey, which it started by becoming the first OEM to sign up to the championship back in 2013. As the greenest team in motorsport, Formula E is the perfect home for us; a place where we can demonstrate our performance and sustainability credentials both on and off the track. Our future focus is on race winning performances that we can all be proud of and some exciting new projects in the engineering services space. In short, we’re here for the long run; we are not building something for today, we’re building something for tomorrow.”

