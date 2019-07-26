Mahindra Bolero gets future ready with safety & emission upgrades

Mahindra, a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its tough and rugged Bolero Power+ model just received a BS-VI readiness certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The Bolero BS-VI will be launched in early 2020, as per the implementation time frame for the new emission norms. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire range within the stipulated time frame.

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”

In addition, Mahindra has announced safety upgrades for its flagship product the Bolero which now gets an Airbag and other safety kit including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.

The Bolero Power+, Bolero PLUS (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance will receive the necessary upgrades. Mahindra’s customer centric approach ensures that its products are updated from time to time. The new safety features that have been added to the Bolero include:

Airbag

Speed alert system to alert the driver in case of over speeding at 80kmph and 120kmph

Driver & Co-Driver Seat belt reminders

Manual override for central locking system to open the door from inside

Vehicle reverse parking sensors

The standard safety features in the Bolero include, an Anti-lock Braking System, solid SUV build, high ground clearance, high angle of approach and departure, front disc brakes, anti-glare IRVM, digital immobilizer, and a seat belt reminder.

SOURCE: Mahindra