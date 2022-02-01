Mahindra Auto sells 46804 vehicles in January 2022 registering a double-digit growth of 20%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2022 stood at 46804 vehicles

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19848 vehicles in January 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19964 vehicles in January 2022. Exports for the month of January 2022 were at 2861 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21111 vehicles in January 2022 with a growth of 58%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the Heavy Commercial Vehicles continued their growth trajectory in January 2022.

According to Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20% in January 2022. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and ended the month with an overall impressive growth of 58%. We launched the ‘Highest Mileage or Give Truck Back’ guarantee on our entire HCV, ICV & LCV truck range, which has received a very positive response from the market. Despite various global supply chain challenges, we fulfilled our commitment of billing the first 14000 XUV700s by January 2022 and have registered close to 1,00,000 bookings since launch, a major milestone in the Indian SUV Industry. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2022

Category January YTD January F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change Utility Vehicles 19848 20498 -3% 168751 123507 37% Cars + Vans 116 136 -15% 1878 1618 16% Passenger Vehicles 19964 20634 -3% 170629 125125 36%

*Above Domestic Sales includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

Commercial Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – January 2022

Category January YTD January F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change LCV <2T 2984 991 201% 24485 20973 17% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 17529 11846 48% 107710 105971 2% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 598 551 9% 4919 2897 70% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 2868 2841 1% 22224 13707 62%

Exports – January 2022

Category January YTD January F22 F21 % Change F22 F21 % Change Total Exports 2861 2286 25% 26532 14428 84%

SOURCE: Mahindra