Mahindra Auto sells 43218 SUVs, a 31% growth and total volumes of 71682, a 17% growth in May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2024 stood at 71682 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 43218 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 31% and overall, 44283 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 19826.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 43218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on May 15, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from May 26.”
Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2024
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Utility Vehicles
|43218
|32883
|31%
|84226
|67577
|25%
|Cars + Vans
|0
|3
|-100%
|0
|7
|-100%
|Passenger Vehicles
|43218
|32886
|31%
|84226
|67584
|25%
Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2024
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|LCV < 2T *
|3156
|2913
|8%
|6528
|6329
|3%
|LCV 2 T – 3.5 T
|13781
|15631
|-12%
|29473
|30703
|-4%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|2889
|1518
|90%
|5927
|3261
|82%
|3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) *
|5967
|5851
|2%
|11471
|11403
|1%
Exports – May 2024
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|F25
|F24
|% Change
|Total Exports *
|2671
|2616
|2%
|4528
|4429
|2%
* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023
SOURCE: Mahindra