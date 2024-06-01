Mahindra Auto sells 43218 SUVs, a 31% growth and total volumes of 71682, a 17% growth in May 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2024 stood at 71682 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2024 stood at 71682 vehicles, a growth of 17%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 43218 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 31% and overall, 44283 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 19826.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold a total of 43218 SUVs in May, a growth of 31% and 71682 total vehicles, a 17% growth over last year. As we opened bookings on May 15, we were delighted to receive an overwhelming response for the XUV3XO. Within the first hour of opening bookings, we hit the 50000 mark. The belief that our customers have shown on us reiterate the strong disruptive proposition of XUV3XO. We have started deliveries from May 26.”

Passenger Vehicles Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2024

Category May YTD May F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Utility Vehicles 43218 32883 31% 84226 67577 25% Cars + Vans 0 3 -100% 0 7 -100% Passenger Vehicles 43218 32886 31% 84226 67584 25%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers Sales Summary (Domestic) – May 2024

Category May YTD May F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change LCV < 2T * 3156 2913 8% 6528 6329 3% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 13781 15631 -12% 29473 30703 -4% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 2889 1518 90% 5927 3261 82% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) * 5967 5851 2% 11471 11403 1%

Exports – May 2024

Category May YTD May F25 F24 % Change F25 F24 % Change Total Exports * 2671 2616 2% 4528 4429 2%

* Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited w.e.f. September 01, 2023

SOURCE: Mahindra