Mahindra auto sells 34,694 SUVs with a 57% growth, and 62,294 vehicles across portfolio with a 36% growth in April 2023

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2023 stood at 62,294 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 34,694 vehicles in April 2023, despite disruptions in supply chain of Crash Sensors and Air Bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 34,698 vehicles in April 2023.

Exports for the month were at 1,813 vehicles. In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,231 vehicles in April 2023.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “After a record-breaking year in F23, we continued our growth trend in SUVs by selling 34,694 units, registering a growth of 57% in April. Our Commercial vehicles registered growth of 16% during this month and we are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the < 3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched All New range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer. We continue to keep a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation, which is an industry phenomenon”.

Passenger Vehicles sales summary (Domestic) – April 2023 Category April F24 F23 % Changes Utility Vehicles 34,694 22,168 57% Cars + Vans 4 358 -99% Passenger Vehicles 34,698 22,526 54%

Commercial Vehicles and 3 Wheelers sales summary (Domestic) – April 2023 Category April F24 F23 % Changes LCV < 2T 3,416 2,929 17% LCV 2 T – 3.5 T 15,665 13,768 14% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1,150 705 63% 3 Wheelers (including electric 3Ws) 5,552 3,009 85%

Exports – April 2023 Category April F24 F23 % Changes Total Exports 1,813 2,703 -33%

SOURCE: Mahindra