Mahindra appoints Pratap Bose to lead its new Global Design organization

The Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organization

The Mahindra Group today announced the appointment of Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organization. The new Global Design organization renews Mahindra’ commitment to re-shaping the future of mobility by designing and developing dynamically engineered next-generation authentic products with global appeal.

The Global Design organization will comprise of the recently announced Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E), which is being set up in Coventry in the West Midlands, U.K and the existing Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S). The Global Design Organization will harness the world-class talent pool and expand its global technology footprint.

In this role, Pratap will be responsible for both M.A.D.E and M.I.D.S and will oversee design of all key business segments such as authentic SUVs including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV), LCV products (under

Pratap is alumnus of Royal College of Art, London and National Institute of Design, India. He brings with him over 20 years of rich global automotive design experience. His last assignment has been with Tata Motors in UK where he spent 14 years. Earlier he had worked in Piaggio, Italy and Daimler Chrysler, Japan.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “We are at an inflection point in our Auto and Farm Sectors growth journey as we accelerate our transformative initiatives. Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive, farm equipment and two wheelers to the fore. Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability, enhance our products and widen our customer base. We are very excited to welcome him on board and look forward to writing a new chapter in Mahindra’s rich product legacy.”

The Global Design organization is a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring that products are future-ready and exceed expectations of customers across the world. To ensure world class creative output and program execution, dedicated verticals are being created in each studio location that will maximize and enhance creativity and ensure program delivery on schedule. The organization will sharpen Mahindra’s distinctive product designs and differentiated technology offerings across its portfolio.

SOURCE: Mahindra