The 2019 edition of Auto Shanghai focuses on the themes of future mobility in all its technological forms in a market as important as that of China.

In line with the message of the auto show, Magneti Marelli’s stand at Auto Shanghai will focus on technologies in the field of HMI (Human-Machine Interface) and Connectivity, Electrification and Autonomous Driving.

The technological “storytelling” of Magneti Marelli at Auto Shanghai 2019 also includes chapters devoted to Powertrain and Intelligent Lighting. Another key element in the narration is the 100th anniversary of the company, which takes place this year. In a devoted area of the stand, a series of graphic panels named “Sparks”, describes the experiences, the know-how and the main stages of the history along the last 100 years.

The presence of Magneti Marelli at the Shanghai auto show is characterised by the concept “A part of… your Future”, which recalls the company mission to be a future-oriented technology enabler and its key role in the integration of various components of the vehicle as a system, and of the mobility system in general. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to experience this concept taking a “journey” that will lead them to explore technologies. The path begins from the inside of the engine – to discover alternative powertrain technologies – then moves inside the cockpit – with the world of advanced HMI – and finally comes to the outside of the car – with Perception technologies and detection solutions, aimed at future evolutions of autonomous driving. All of this, with the Shanghai skyline on the background.

Among the most relevant technologies displayed in the area of advanced HMI and Connectivity, Magneti Marelli is placing particular focus on the innovative solutions developed in the R&D centre in Guangzhou, with a selection of displays and instrument clusters.

In the spotlight is also the 3D Digital Cluster, a new solution to introduce 3D perspective into instrument clusters. Differently from all the other solutions on the market, and thanks to “auto-stereoscopic” technology, this solution allows 3D vision effects without the use of diverse optical layers, thus making a simple and cost-effective solution possible. 3D displays can be useful for perception of the surrounding environment, during a parking sequence, or to provide immersive navigation. At the same time, they can replicate complex surfaces of an object or they can be used to display alerts to the driver.

Also worthy of note are the 8” Polablack displays which – when switched off – are perfectly integrated with the rest of the dashboard, and – when switched on – guarantee 40 percent more transparency and luminosity than traditional systems.

Another area of particular interest is that dedicated to the E-Cockpit, where Magneti Marelli will be presenting solutions with fully integrated digital screens which are capable, with a single electronic control unit (ECU), of managing two different operating systems, for example one that handles infotainment functions and one dedicated to the instrument cluster. This technology, which is called Hypervisor, can be seen applied to two E-Cockpits on display: the Cardea Multi-Display and the EVoK, which will be accompanied by a 27” EVoK V-Shape and the 27” Evo. In particular, the Cardea is a Multi-Display E-Cockpit solution with Hypervisor technology based on an Android operating system and integrates a single ECU capable of managing both the instrument cluster display and the secondary infotainment display. The two AMOLED displays are fitted to seamless curved glass with touchscreen functions.

In consideration of the relevance of the hybrid-electric field in China, an area of the stand is dedicated to electrification and to the know-how developed by Magneti Marelli in the last years.

All the solutions developed by the company in this field are displayed here, starting with the 48-volt BSG (Belt Starter Generator) electric motor which substitutes the starter motor and also serves as an alternator, capable of providing a power boost to the internal combustion engine in the region of approximately 20 HP. The hybrid-electric system PERF.E.T (PERForming and Efficient Transmission) created by Magneti Marelli in China and the BMS (Battery Management System) control unit for HEV-BEV vehicles which avoids and prevents damage to the battery array, maximising power and efficiency, will also be shown. The stand will also be presenting SiC (Silicon Carbide) miniaturised inverters used in the motorsport field.

In the field of energy recovery systems, in the booth are also on display the developments of Magneti Marelli in the area of regenerative shock absorbers, a mechatronic damping system to recover kinetic energy to transform it into electric energy.

A fundamental role for electric vehicles, but in the perspective of weight reduction, is also played by suspension systems and shock absorbers made of composite material, that are displayed at the booth as well.

SOURCE: Magneti Marelli