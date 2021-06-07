Magna ignites vehicle design with Surface Element Lighting technology

Magna is pushing vehicle design possibilities with its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology which offers a new palette of options for automotive designers

Magna is pushing vehicle design possibilities with its new innovative Surface Element Lighting technology which offers a new palette of options for automotive designers. First-to-market on the all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4, Surface Element Lighting is contained within a compact package, providing a homogeneous appearance and customizable, affordable LED lighting options for exterior vehicle applications.

“Automotive designers are constantly looking for new ways to differentiate and lighting is one way to showcase creativity and brand image,” said, John O’Hara, President of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors, Lighting and Magna Electronics. “With OLED-like uniformity at a fraction of the cost, Surface Element Lighting is a game-changer in terms of design and customization.”

At a minimum thickness of just 4mm, individual compact LED panels can be packaged into tight spaces and situated in near-endless configurations. The surrounding frame of the lit element can be modified to create unique 3D panels enabling styling freedom.

Lighting animations are customizable and can be created within individual elements or in groups including: lock/unlock, greet/goodbye, charge indicator, startup and turn signal indicator. In addition, designers have the option to offer consumers a choice of different pre-programmed lighting animations to deliver an even greater level of personalization.

SOURCE: Magna