Magna electrifies IAA Transportation 2022

Demonstrating capabilities in electrification for the commercial vehicle sector

Magna is set to showcase its latest electrification innovations at the upcoming IAA TRANSPORTATION 2022 in its ‘Power of Magna’ booth located in hall 12, stand C01. The company will demonstrate a range of innovative technologies contributing to the electrification of the commercial vehicle industry. IAA is the world’s leading trade fair for mobility, transport and logistics, and will take place in Hanover, Germany, September 20 – 25, 2022.

“With our unique expertise we are helping create a more sustainable world by delivering solutions that go beyond passenger vehicles. There is a great need and overall benefit for the light commerical vehicle market to become more electrified, and we are showing why Magna is one of few suppliers with design, engineeing and manufacturing expertise which can support this sector ”, said Günther Apfalter, President Magna Europe & Asia.

One of the highlights of Magna’s IAA Transportation booth will be the first public display of the company’s EtelligentForce technology in Europe. The advanced battery-electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain system is designed to maintain the full capabilities of light commercial vehicles without compromising payload or towing capacities. The intelligent operating strategy controls two eDrives: an eDS Mid+ at the front and Magna’s eDS eBeam at the rear, both featuring next-generation eDrive technologies. The system is particularly suitable for European vans and light commercial vehicles with high payloads.

Visitors will be able to explore additional sustainability innovations including:

Energy storage systems with battery enclosures in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations including lightweight composites in scalable designs to fit different vehicle segments

Thermoplastic, recyclable liftgate system showcasing mass reduction with fewer parts

Pre-series all-electric airport fire fighting vehicle PANTHER engineered by Magna

SOURCE: Magna