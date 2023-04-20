Magna celebrates a production milestone: 500,000 Mercedes G-Class vehicles

A half a million G-Class vehicles have rolled out of Graz

The Mercedes G-Class is one of the most iconic luxury SUVs globally and has been built by Magna since 1979. The legendary off-road vehicle entered its 44th year of production in Graz, Austria and has reached the historic mark of 500,000 produced vehicles.

“A half a million of this iconic vehicle is a significant milestone which underscores Magna’s competencies as a highly flexible and experienced contract manufacturing partner. Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz has been one built on trust and collaboration which is reflected in the longevity of the program in our Graz facility,” says Roland Prettner, Interim President of Magna Steyr.

Magna’s carbon neutral state-of-the-art facility can accommodate vehicles with conventional, hybrid and electric powertrains, some on the same production line, providing versatility no other independent manufacturer can match. As one of the world’s leading contract manufacturers, Magna is a key strategic partner for existing automakers and new entrants, who are in need of engineering, design, and manufacturing. Over the years, 31 different models have rolled off the production lines in various quantities, making a total of more than four million vehicles.

SOURCE: Magna