Magna announces first quarter 2021 results

Magna International Inc. today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|March 31, 2021
|March 31, 2020
|Reported
|Sales
|$
|10,179
|$
|8,657
|Income from operations
before income taxes
|$
|805
|$
|386
|Net income attributable to
Magna International Inc.
|$
|615
|$
|261
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|2.03
|$
|0.86
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures(1)
|Adjusted EBIT
|$
|770
|$
|403
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.86
|$
|0.86
|All results are reported in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share figures, which are in U.S. dollars
(1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.

