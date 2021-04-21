Mack Trucks to open new electric vehicle training hub

GREENSBORO, NC (April 20, 2021) – In an effort to support customers in the western U.S. and Canada, as well as Mack’s battery-electric vehicle (BEV) training efforts for the Mack® LR Electric, Mack Trucks announced today that it is leasing space for a state-of-the-art training facility in Hayward, California.

“Mack’s new Hayward training facility will serve as the flagship location for our LR Electric training, and will greatly improve the convenience for our dealers and customers in the Western U.S. and Canada,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations. “We look forward to offering in-depth education about the LR Electric, as well as continuing our diesel technician and other training courses.”

The Mack Trucks Academy will teach comprehensive electromobility courses for dealer personnel, Mack employees, owner-operators and fleet customers, and will also offer training for diesel technicians, sales and aftermarket personnel. Mack will initiate training at the Hayward facility June 1.

Located at 28702 Hall Road, Hayward, the Mack Trucks Academy offers courses 50 weeks of the year in its existing locations and will gradually build toward that in the 9,600 square-foot space leased by Mack and will feature the same training tools as found at the more than 425 Mack dealer locations throughout North America.

“We will have the same setup as dealers, so trainees are utilizing the same safety equipment, electrical repair tooling and electric chargers as they would be at their dealer location,” said Scott Behe, senior manager of training support for the Mack Trucks Academy. “Mack works to make the training process efficient and effective, offering multiple courses at different times to meet the most demand while also simulating a real-world work environment.”

During the first week of June, classes will be focused on BEV safety training. Coursework after that week is still being finalized but will include more sessions about BEV operation and repair. Other courses include diesel training such as engine overhaul, transmission design and function, and parts sales and warranty fundamentals.

The site is in an ideal location close to three airports – San Francisco International, Oakland International Airport and Norman Y. Mineta International Airport in San Jose – making it easy for attendees to travel to and from instructor-led classes.

With the addition of this new facility, the Mack Trucks Academy now has six training locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Mack operates training facilities in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Atlanta, Georgia; Grand Prairie, Texas; Joliet, Illinois; and Toronto, Canada.

The Mack LR Electric model is equipped with two electric motors with a combined output of 448 continuous horsepower. The powertrain delivers 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque available from zero RPM, which is fed through a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission to Mack’s proprietary S462R 46,000-pound rear axles. Four NMC lithium-ion (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) batteries are charged through a 150kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system. All accessories are electrically driven through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits.

Mack delivered pre-production Mack LR Electric vehicles in 2020 to the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY), the world’s largest sanitation department, and Republic Services, an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Republic is testing the LR Electric model on a residential collection route in Hickory, North Carolina.

The Mack LR Electric, identified by a copper Bulldog hood ornament to signify its fully electric powertrain, will be built at Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Mack Class 8 vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks