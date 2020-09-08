Mack Trucks, Samsara sign Memorandum of Understanding

Mack Trucks announced today it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Samsara, a leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions designed to increase the efficiency, safety and sustainability of commercial fleets and industrial operations.

“We are pleased to be working with Samsara and their unique approach to analyzing data,” said David Pardue, vice president of connected vehicles and uptime services for Mack Trucks. “Through our planned collaboration, we will investigate how Mack customers can benefit from their integrated fleet management solutions.”

Samsara’s portfolio of complete IoT solutions combine hardware, software and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics and AI to operations. Samsara serves more than 15,000 customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, field services, energy, construction and more.

“With a number of Mack® vehicles currently on the Samsara platform, we’re thrilled about this opportunity to examine how to make their embedded telematics data even more seamlessly integrated,” said Rushil Goel, vice president and general manager, fleet management at Samsara. “Through this MOU, we hope to provide fleet managers and drivers with a more holistic understanding of their data and in turn, operate a safer and more efficient fleet.”

Details regarding specific offerings to be developed have not yet been finalized.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks