Mack Trucks features Mack® MD Electric and LR® Electric trucks at ACT Expo 2023

Mack Trucks announced today that the recently-revealed Mack® MD Electric will be shown alongside the Mack LR® Electric refuse vehicle at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, May 1-4, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Launched in March of this year, the Mack MD Electric on display will be a Class 6 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds. It features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260 horsepower motor powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium- ion batteries, rated at a 240kWh and good for an estimated range of up to 230 miles. The MD Electric is the second electric vehicle introduced by Mack Trucks to the industry. The first was the Mack LR Electric, which went into production in December 2021.

The Mack LR Electric on display will be a Class 8 refuse model with a GVWR of 66,000 pounds. The next generation Mack LR Electric offers 42 percent more energy and a standard 376kWh total battery capacity for increased range between charges. Twin electric motors with 448 continuous horsepower and a 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM power the vehicle.

Both trucks proudly display a copper-colored Bulldog which makes them easily identifiable as a Mack and denotes the electric drivetrains. They can be seen in Mack Trucks booth No. 5667 in the Anaheim Convention Center.

The Mack MD Electric will be produced at Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, where Mack began production of the Mack MD Series in 2020. The Mack LR Electric is produced at the Mack Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Class 8 Mack vehicles for North America and export are assembled.

Features of the models in Mack booth No. 5667 at ACT Expo include:

Mack MD Electric

Transmission: Direct Drive

Features: Meritor MFS+ 10,000-lb. front axle; Meritor MS-1714X 17,000-lb. rear axle; Mack AL190 19,000-lb. Air Suspension

Transmission: Two-speed Mack Powershift

Features: Mack FXL20 20,000-lb. front axle; Mack S462R 46,000-lb. rear axle; Mack mRIDE™ suspension; and Mack GuardDog® Connect integrated telematics solution

SOURCE: Mack Trucks