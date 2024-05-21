Mack Trucks expands certified EV dealer network to 53 locations

Mack Trucks announced today that 24 dealerships across the United States and Canada have recently achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) status

Mack Trucks announced today that 24 dealerships across the United States and Canada have recently achieved Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) status. With these additions, nine more states and one province joined the network, bringing the total number of EV certified dealerships to 53, a significant milestone in the journey to sustainable mobility.

This certification enables dealerships to provide comprehensive service and support for Mack’s battery-electric vehicles (BEVs),including the Mack® LR Electric refuse truck, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 vehicle, and the Mack MD Electric medium-duty vehicle.

“A robust certified dealership network is crucial for our shift toward a sustainable future,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “We applaud Mack dealers for taking this next step to make the transition to electric easy and convenient for our customers.”

EV certification requires dealerships to complete an extensive sales and technician training program. Often, facility upgrades are needed to meet certification standards and maximize uptime. Dealerships maintain regular meetings with the Mack team to ensure they meet the rigorous safety, charging infrastructure, dealership facility and training requirements for EV certification.

Today, Mack Trucks has 53 EV-certified dealer locations across 26 states — Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin — and four Canadian provinces — Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec. Another 36 locations are in the process of achieving EV certification.

The following dealer locations have recently achieved EV Certification:

Northeast Region

Bergey’s Truck Centers – New Castle Delaware

Transedge Truck Centers – Allentown, Pennsylvania

Central Region

Housby Mack, Inc. – Des Moines, Iowa

Kriete Truck Center – Madison, Wisconsin

M & K Truck Centers – Des Plaines, Illinois, Summit, Illinois and Frankfort, Indiana

Southeast Region

McMahon Truck Centers – Columbus, Ohio

Gainesville Truck Center, Inc. – Gainesville, Georgia

Gulf Coast Truck & Equipment Company, Inc. – Mobile, Alabama

McMahon Truck Sales of Charlotte – Charlotte, North Carolina

Transource Equipment, Inc. – Colfax, North Carolina

Southwest Region

Bruckner’s Truck Sales, Inc. – Tulsa, Oklahoma

East Texas Mack Sales, Inc. – Longview, Texas

Western Region

Mountain West Truck Center – West Valley City, Utah

TEC Equipment – Lacey, Washington and Des Moines, Washington

Transport Equipment, Inc. – Missoula, Montana and Spokane Valley, Washington

Western Truck Center – West Sacramento, California

Canada

Nortrux, Inc. – Edmonton, Alberta

Transwestern Truck Centres – Calgary, Alberta

Vision Truck Group – Cambridge, Ontario and London, Ontario

Available at local dealers, the Mack LR Electric refuse model combines power, dependability, and ruggedness with zero emissions for more sustainable and eco-conscious refuse and recycling collection. The LR Electric stands out with a standard 376 kWh total battery capacity for extended range. With its twin electric motors, the Mack LR Electric delivers 448 horsepower and remarkable peak output torque of 4,051lb.-ft. from zero RPM.

A copper-colored Bulldog on the cab symbolizes the LR Electric’s drivetrain powered by four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are charged from a 150kW SAEJ1772-compliant charging system, which not only propels the vehicle, but also supplies power for all the accessories on board through 12V, 24V, and 600V circuits. The LR Electric incorporates a two-stage regenerative braking system that helps recapture energy during the countless stops it makes throughout the day, especially with an increasing load.

New to Mack’s electric line up, the Mack MD Electric is available in Class 6 and Class 7 ratings like its diesel counterpart. The Class 6 model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,996 pounds, and the Class 7 model has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds. Both models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).

The MD Electric utilizes NMC lithium-ion batteries to power its three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous motor and accompanying on-board accessories. These batteries come in either a 150kWh or 240kWh configuration. Charging options include both AC and DC capability. The vehicle features a regenerative braking system that efficiently recovers energy from the frequent stops made during daily operations.

The cost of shifting to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) requires investment and remains a challenge on a large scale. Mack offers customized solutions for financing vehicles and charging infrastructures including installation, charging station maintenance and service contracts bundled with the purchase of Mack LR Electric and MD Electric models. Mack Financial Services offers financing models to spread cost over time and offer vital resources to facilitate a seamless transition to electric vehicles.

Exclusive for Mack MD Electric models, Mack offers the ElectriFi Subscription, a usage-based leasing option allowing customers to pay as they go for miles driven with chassis and body, charging, applicable incentives, physical damage insurance and maintenance cost for the term of the agreement bundled into a single monthly payment. Mack’s ElectriFi Subscription reduces the customer’s upfront investment while lowering their long-term risk with the option to walk away at the end of the term.

Mack’s Ultra Service Agreement from Mack Financial Services comes standard with the Mack LR Electric refuse model and includes maintenance, towing and repair, a battery monitoring service and Mack’s connected uptime services in one package that can be included with monthly truck payments.

SOURCE: Mack