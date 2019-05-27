M Performance Parts for the new BMW 1 Series already available at market launch

Numerous accessory options refines the sporty character of the compact 5-door model

With its modern suspension, innovative technologies and powerful engines, the new BMW 1 Series (fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 3.8 l/100 km [39.8 – 74.3 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 162 – 100 g/km*) sets a new benchmark in the premium compact class in terms of driving dynamics. As such, the distinctive character and outstanding agility of the third engine generation ensures an unmistakable sporty driving experience ex works. However, this can be intensified even further: as soon after the market launch of the new BMW 1 Series, an extensive range of exclusive M Performance Parts is available that allow the car’s sporty appearance and dynamic potential to be given an additional boost. As is customary for BMW, all components are harmonised with each other and with the specific character of the new model. In addition to enhancing the car’s sporty, dynamic appearance on the exterior in particular, the parts also meet functional requirements in terms of lightweight construction and aerodynamics. This is not least due to the extensive racing expertise contributed by BMW M GmbH to the development of the M Performance components.

Sporty lightness: aerodynamic and exterior components.

Various lightweight construction parts in a new carbon fibre look and components in high-gloss black underscore the car’s sporty appearance while at the same time highlighting the lines of the body. What is more, the M Performance front splitter, the horizontal-flow rear spoiler and the aero flicks in high-gloss black optimise aerodynamics, thereby enhancing the talents of the compact 5-door model in the area of driving dynamics. The same applies to the high-gloss black side sill insert and the rear diffuser in lightweight carbon fibre. All M Performance components were developed especially for the new BMW 1 Series and perfectly harmonised in the wind tunnel. The high-quality carbon fibre components are crafted elaborately by hand before being sealed with a clear finish and given a high-gloss polish. This also applies to the M Performance exterior mirror caps, whose high-tech character provides an attractive eye-catcher. BMW M Performance Parts also offers the new M kidney grille with mesh design as a retrofitting solution.

Highlights the proportions: lettering in Frozen Black.

In addition, the range of M Performance Parts also includes options to further refine the car’s sporty exterior design. The side lettering in Frozen Black highlights the model’s new proportions, for example, adding an attractive accentuation to the body. The decor set with striking colouring and M Performance inscription goes perfectly with the other mounted parts, individually highlighting the car’s sporty character. As a supplement to this, the vehicle front can be refined with lettering in high-gloss black.

For powerful deceleration: 18-inch M Performance sports brake.

In keeping with its increased driving dynamics, the new BMW 1 Series can also be fitted with an 18-inch M Performance sports brake system, whose striking characteristics are enhanced deceleration performance and increased thermal resilience – even in extreme conditions. The brake’s attractive appearance with calipers finished in red provides a perfect match for the car’s sporty design style; this is showcased especially effectively in combination with an open wheel design. As compared to the standard brake system, the front axle has larger inner-vented, perforated discs in lightweight design which are powerfully gripped by 4-piston fixed calipers. The amply sized calipers are made of a aluminium alloy so as to save weight. The rear axle features matching lightweight construction brake discs with single-piston floating caliper.

All-round perfection: sporty complete wheel sets in 18 and 19 inches.

Matching the sports brake, BMW offers the high-quality M Performance forged wheel Y-Spoke 554M in an 18-inch format. This weight-optimised summerwheel in Jet Black matt features a multicoloured graphic print that perfectly showcases the M Performance inscription and M logo. The light alloy wheel Y-Spoke 711M in Ferric Grey is likewise available in an 18-inch format. This winter wheel is suitable for use with snow chains and can also be combined with the M Performance sports brake. The range also includes the 19-inch M Performance light alloy wheel Double Spoke 555M in bicolour look, which is available as a complete wheel set for use in summer.

The M Performance wheel bags are recommended as a practical solution for storing and transporting these high-quality wheels. They protect the driver and vehicle from soiling and are convenient for loading due to their reinforced handles. Markings ensure rapid wheel allocation, while the attractive M Performance design creates a racing atmosphere even in the garage at home.

Sporty flair directly on entry: LED door projectors with M Performance motifs.

The BMW door projectors provide a sporty welcome even when the doors are opened. With the three different motives included in the M Performance slide set it is possible to have the BMW M logo or other graphics projected onto the ground next to the vehicle. The lighting not only ensures comfort and safety when entering and exiting the vehicle, it also creates a very exclusive, distinctive atmosphere. The sporty motifs are clearly perceptible, even at dusk.

Pure racing feeling: sporty highlights in the cockpit.

Distinctive touches of sporty enhancement are also available for the interior of the new BMW 1 Series. The M Performance steering wheel with distinctive Alcantara grip area and large thumbrest offers genuine racing feeling, for example. In addition to the steering wheel’s pleasant touch combined with an excellent grip, visual accentuations are provided by the red marking at the 12 o’clock position and the silver-grey hand-sewn cross-stitching. The steering wheel’s sporty high-tech character can be further enhanced with the M Performance steering wheel trim, for which there is a choice between carbon fibre/Alcantara and carbon fibre/leather. In both cases, the 6 o’clock detail bears the M Performance inscription. There is an additional option for vehicles with Steptronic sports transmission: high-quality M Performance carbon fibre shift paddles can be selected to further enhance the motor racing atmosphere in the cockpit.

Finally, another attractive supplement for vehicles with sporty M Performance fittings is provided by the high-quality velvet velour floor mats with embroidered M Performance inscription, a leather-look surround complete with contrasting seam and a pennant in the typical M colours blue, light blue and red. In addition to their sporty look, the non-slip and high-grip floor mats provide an excellent fit.

CO2 EMISSIONS & CONSUMPTION.

fuel consumption combined: 7.1 – 3.8 l/100 km [39.8 – 74.3 mpg imp]; CO 2 emissions combined: 162 – 100 g/km*

SOURCE: BMW Group